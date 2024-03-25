Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

DVN opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

