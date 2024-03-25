Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $22.63. 609,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,819. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after purchasing an additional 440,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.