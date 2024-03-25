Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$350.00 to C$330.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$270.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.