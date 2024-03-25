Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$300.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

TSE:BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$206.30 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$302.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$270.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.