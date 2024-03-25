Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 26th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$287.46 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$206.30 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

