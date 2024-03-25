Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 222.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $63.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

