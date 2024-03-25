Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.39. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 634,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $989.66 million, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

