Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.