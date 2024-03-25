Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Announces Dividend of $1.46

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,973. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $80.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

