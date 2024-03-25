Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.18 and last traded at $190.54. 6,785,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 10,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

