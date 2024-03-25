Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.75.

Shares of BA traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.34. 7,821,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,662. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

