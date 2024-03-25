Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$2.83. The firm had revenue of C$143.13 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

