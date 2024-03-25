Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.94 and last traded at $81.94. 1,674,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,959,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.