Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BXSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.23 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.