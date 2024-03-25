Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.66. 694,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,727. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. Insiders sold a total of 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

