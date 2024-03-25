Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 34,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 20,174 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BITF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. 41,266,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,822,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

