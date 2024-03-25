Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $855.76 million and approximately $44.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $48.86 or 0.00069169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00043219 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00020495 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000095 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.