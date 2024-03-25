Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics comprises 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

