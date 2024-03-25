Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bill Few Associates Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.37 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

