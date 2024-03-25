Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 905,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Shell by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

