Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 230 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

