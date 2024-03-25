Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

