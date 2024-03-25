Bill Few Associates Inc. Purchases 1,019 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

