Bill Few Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.50 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.