Bill Few Associates Inc. Invests $265,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.53 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

