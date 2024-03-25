Bill Few Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

