Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

