Bill Few Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MRK opened at $124.66 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 884.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.