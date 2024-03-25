Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

