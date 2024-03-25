Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 6,735 Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 107.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,000.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $42.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

