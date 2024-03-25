BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.79

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 259382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

