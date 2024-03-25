Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Down 6.2 %

BIG stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 73,886 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.