BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.12. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

