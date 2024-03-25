Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Todd G. Hartman Sells 3,973 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

