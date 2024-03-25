Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

CTLP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.92 million. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 12.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth about $797,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

