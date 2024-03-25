Benchmark Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $220.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

