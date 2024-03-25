BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,988 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up 0.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 1.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $153.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.