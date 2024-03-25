Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Beazer Homes USA worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,107. The company has a market capitalization of $988.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

