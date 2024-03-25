Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak Sells 40,000 Shares

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00.

BTE traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$4.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,413. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTE. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

