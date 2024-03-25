Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 102349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).
Bay Capital Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.77.
Bay Capital Company Profile
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bay Capital
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.