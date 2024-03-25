Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Bankinter Stock Performance
BKNIY stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.
Bankinter Company Profile
