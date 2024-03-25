Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

