Bank of America Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $16.50

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

NYSE CHWY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

