Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $208,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 454,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.89. 15,194,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,047,703. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.