Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

BANC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE BANC opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 69.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 75.3% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $6,366,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

