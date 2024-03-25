Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Ball Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 366,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

