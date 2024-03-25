Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 1.7 %

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 122.30 ($1.55). The stock had a trading volume of 994,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.12. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.26 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.02 ($1.97). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,111.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,544.04). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

