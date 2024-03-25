BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.29

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 92229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.9029 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 96.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

