B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 984 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.91. 646,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

