B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 9,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,428,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 349.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

